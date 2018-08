Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Andrew Forrest philanthropic body gives $100m to ocean research

The Australian mentioned UBC in a story about a donation from billionaire miner Andrew Forrest that will help establish the Minderoo Ocean Research initiative to protect global marine life.

UBC’s Sea Around Us project will collaborate with the new research body.