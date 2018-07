Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

10 signs the keto diet is working for you

Business Insider cited research from UBC and the University of Oxford in a story about the keto diet.

The study found that one drink of ketone ester enables better control of blood sugar by lowering sugar level spikes.