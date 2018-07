Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Top bosses paid 207 times average worker’s salary

Mark Thompson, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was quoted in a Business in Vancouver story about wage disparity in B.C.

“You wonder why the economy isn’t growing faster when the largest portion of our economy is consumer consumption,” Thompson said. “The economy is not growing because wages aren’t growing … commensurate with profit or productivity.”