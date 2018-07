Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Here’s why Marathas protest for reservation time and again

Hindustan Times mentioned a 2016 paper co-authored by Siwan Anderson from UBC in a story about politics among a group of castes in India called Marathas.

The paper showed advantages and disadvantages experienced by the group.