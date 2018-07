Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Heat waves can create stormy economic weather

NBC cited a 2016 UBC study for an article about the link between heat waves and bad economic circumstances.

The study found that drought and heat waves stopped nearly a tenth of the world’s cereal production between 1964 and 2007.