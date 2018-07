Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver seeks steep permitting fee increases

Tom Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to the Vancouver Sun for an article about potentially increasing fees the city of Vancouver charges for rezoning, development and building permits.

“Clearly, getting applications processed is good for the housing market,” he said.