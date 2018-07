Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘Usually Vancouver’s ahead of Toronto’ but not on green roofs

Star Vancouver cited a UBC study in an article about green roofs in Toronto and Vancouver.

Researchers Daniel Roehr and Yuewei Kong found that green roofs could reduce a roof’s annual runoff by 29 per cent in Vancouver.