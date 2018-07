Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

TransAlta used university-sanctioned research project to lobby for coal industry

CBC Edmonton mentioned UBC in a story about provincial and federal granting agencies requiring universities to seek matching money from private industry.

The article reported UBC figures showed a 9.4 per cent average of external funding from industry over the past 10 years.