Higher rates of depression found in those with diabetes: UBCO researcher

Kelowna Capital News reported on research linking diabetes and depression conducted by Lesley Lutes, a clinical health psychologist who directs the PhD program in clinical psychology at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

“People with [Type 2 diabetes] are twice as likely to have symptoms of depression,” she said.