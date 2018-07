Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Autistic boy to have the same EA, mom not giving up human rights complaint

Star Vancouver quoted Pat Mirenda, a professor in UBC’s department of education and counselling psychology, in a story about a boy with autism struggling to keep his educational assistant.

Mirenda discussed the ambiguous issue of continuity requests for a student’s educational assistant.