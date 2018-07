Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are OHIP+ changes the right prescription? No.

Steve Morgan, a UBC public health professor, wrote an op-ed for the Toronto Star about the universal public health plan in Ontario.

“The Ford government’s decision to privatize much of OHIP+, the universal public drug plan for children and youth, will not save Ontarians money or provide better coverage,” he wrote.