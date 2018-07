Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

5 Filipino marine scientists who are saving our seas

CNN Philippines highlighted work by Deng Palomares, a scientist with UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries.

Palomares is the manager of the research initiative Sea Around Us.