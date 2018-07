Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC professorship to look at pot’s potential in easing opioid crisis

The Tyee reported on a new UBC professorship of cannabis science to examine the role that marijuana-based research could play in mitigating the opioid crisis and other addictive disorders.

“Medical implications of cannabis have been neglected for far too long,” said Dr. Evan Wood, a UBC professor of medicine and director of the BC Centre on Substance Use.