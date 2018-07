Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Suicide deaths projected to rise as climate warms: Study

The Globe and Mail reported on a study that found a one per cent increase in the suicide rate for an average temperature increase of one degree Celsius.

The correlation holds true for populations living in both northern and southern climates.

“We think there is a mental-health aspect to living in a warmer and more variable climate,” said Patrick Baylis, a UBC environmental economist and study co-author. “It’s part of the social cost of climate change.”