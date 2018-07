Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. carbon tax rebuttal to carbon pricing opponents: Experts

CBC reported on research by UBC professors Werner Antweiler and Sumeet Gulati about a carbon tax policy.

“My research has shown unequivocally that it is effective,” Gulati said. “In transportation, it has reduced gasoline consumption. It has made people buy more fuel-efficient cars.”