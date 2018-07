Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MP calls for national day to commemorate Nanjing Massacre

Julian Dierkes, a UBC professor and Keidanren chair in Japanese research, spoke to the Globe and Mail after a Vancouver MP called for a national day to commemorate Japan’s assault on the Chinese city of Nanjing.

Dierkes said he generally doesn’t think it is appropriate for the Canadian government to commemorate events that did not directly involve Canadian actors.