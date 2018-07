Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Noise effects on whales, other mammals to be studied

Radio Canada reported that UBC researchers will receive funding from the Canadian government to investigate the impact of shipping-related noise on whales and other marine mammals.

UBC will receive funds for studying the Pacific Ocean and Dalhousie University will receive funds to study the Atlantic Ocean.