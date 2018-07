Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In Canada, Chinese companies find resistance, willing consumers

Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s Institute of Asian Research and Liu Institute for Global Issues, spoke to Maclean’s for a story about Canadian consumers embracing Chinese companies.

He discussed the idea that China is increasingly viewed as a “strategic competitor” to Western nations.