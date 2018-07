Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC researchers uncover new ways to reduce opioid abuse

The Kelowna Capital News highlighted nanotechnology research from UBC’s Okanagan campus, Harvard Medical School and the University of Texas.

Sepideh Pakpour, an engineering professor, said nanotechnologies can help address drug addiction by identifying the most at-risk individuals.