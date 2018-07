Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Independent contractors group claim new labour agreement will result in higher costs, delayed projects

The Globe and Mail interviewed Mark Thompson, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about a new labour agreement.

He discussed the short-term consequences of the agreement.