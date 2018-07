Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to keep your brain healthy with fitness

The Delta Optimist mentioned a UBC study in an article about keeping your brain healthy.

The study found that regular aerobic exercise increased the size of the hippocampus, which is the area of the brain involved in verbal memory and learning.