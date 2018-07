Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver looks to limit new buildings’ embodied emissions

Rabble interviewed Patrick Condon, the chair of the urban design program at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, about planned policies to limit embodied emissions from new buildings.

Condon discussed how city planners have had a narrow view of sustainability.