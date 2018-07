Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC research could lead to earlier MS diagnoses:

The Canadian Press highlighted UBC research that found multiple sclerosis patients had higher incidence of other conditions.

Helen Tremlett, lead study author and a professor in UBC’s division of neurology, said multiple sclerosis patients are up to four times more likely to be treated for sleep problems in the five years before MS symptoms appeared.

The CP story appeared on CTV, National Post, Vancouver Sun, and Castanet and a similar story appeared on Business Standard.