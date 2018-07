Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The simple way Apple and Google could fix notifications

Fast Company mentioned a UBC study in an article on Apple and Google notifications.

Researchers found that people miss out on chances to increase social connectedness when relying on their phones for information.