Pipeline protesters predict number of arrests over Trans Mountain will eclipse War in the Woods

CBC interviewed David Tindall, a UBC professor of sociology who has studied civil disobedience, for a story about arrests related to Trans Mountain pipeline protests.

“Some people think that they don’t have any choice if they want to be moral beings, that this is their moral duty to engage in these types of activities,” Tindall said.