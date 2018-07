Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kelowna’s tech hub is taking off

BC Business mentioned UBC’s Okanagan campus in an article about Kelowna’s technology hub.

The article reported more graduates from UBCO want to stay in the region rather than relocate.