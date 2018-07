Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How dangerous are Toronto streets for the city’s cyclists?

BBC interviewed Kay Teschke, a UBC professor who studies urban cycling, for a story about cycling in Toronto.

She said a good cycling city is one that incorporates space for bikes on the road.