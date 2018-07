Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

For the record, July 17, 2018

Business in Vancouver reported that Heather McCaw has been appointed vice-president, development and alumni engagement, at UBC.

Previously she was at UBC as associate vice-president, development.