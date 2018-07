Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC students design compostable toilet made of mushrooms

The Vancouver Sun reported on a team of UBC architecture and science students who designed a compostable toilet made out of mushroom roots.

The toilet was designed to help address the problem of sanitation in refugee camps.

