Mountain pine beetle turns Jasper forests red

Allan Carroll, a professor of insect ecology and director of the forest sciences program at UBC, spoke to CBC Edmonton about the destruction caused by mountain pine beetles in Jasper.

“The populations in Jasper have reached an epidemic level and they’ve been going like that for at least several years,” he said.