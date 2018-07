Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mom takes aim at pharmacy over daughter’s close call with nut allergy

Donald Stark, an allergist and clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, spoke to CBC about anaphylaxis.

He explained that anaphylaxis presents differently in different people but there are classic symptoms.

