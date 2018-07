Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Creative transit could better serve communities Greyhound is leaving

CBC Radio’s Day 6 interviewed David Snadden, the founding Rural Doctors UBC Chair in Rural Health, about how transit could better serve Western Canadian communities that Greyhound is leaving.

He discussed the benefits of combining the delivery of various goods and commodities.