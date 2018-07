Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Group exhibition at KAG

Tania Willard, a visual artist and master’s candidate at UBC’s Okanagan campus, will have her work shown at a group exhibition at the Kelowna Art Gallery, Castanet reported.

Woven Together features works by several Indigenous artists.