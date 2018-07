Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Why B.C. launched an online divorce tool

Star Vancouver interviewed Marina Adshade, a UBC economics professor, for an article about a new online divorce process for spouses without children.

“If divorce is less expensive and less complicated, it might spur people to get married more quickly,” Adshade said.