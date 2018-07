Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Crows are always jerks to ravens, research confirms

National Geographic highlighted a UBC study that suggests crows are almost always the aggressors when interacting with ravens.

Ben Freeman, a UBC postdoctoral fellow and lead study author, said crows gain the upper hand by ganging up.

