Bacteria-powered solar cell can produce electricity on cloudy days

Various media outlets reported that UBC researchers developed a low-cost and sustainable way to build a solar cell using bacteria that can harvest energy on cloudy days.

Vikramaditya Yadav, a professor in UBC’s department of chemical and biological engineering and project lead, said the new cells “could perform at comparable efficiencies as conventional solar cells.”

