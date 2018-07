Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

For First Nations hockey team, racism at the rink is not surprising

The Globe and Mail interviewed Rosalin Miles, a First Nations professor of Indigenous studies and kinesiology at UBC, for a story about racism experienced by a First Nations hockey team.

She said that being part of a team can benefit players from low-income, remote communities which may experience drug addiction, and precarious living conditions.