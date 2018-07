Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Users of home DNA tests ‘cherry pick’ results based on race biases: Study

Various media outlets reported on a UBC study that found most people did not change their views of their identity after receiving new DNA information about themselves.

“I was surprised to find that, for most people, they didn’t adopt the ancestries suggested by the test,” said Wendy Roth, a sociologist and lead study author.

Stories appeared on The Guardian, U.S. News & World Report, Radio Canada, and CBC Radio’s On the Coast (segment at 39:40, also on CBC Online).