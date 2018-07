Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Millennials flock to Vancouver despite housing crisis

Star Vancouver interviewed Nathanael Lauster, a UBC demographer and sociology professor, for a story about millennials moving to Vancouver during the housing crisis.

“There are more people that are moving into Vancouver than are leaving. But (the polls are) only talking to people who are already here,” he said.