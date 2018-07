Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Local family-friendly culture crawls this summer

News 1130 featured the Museum of Anthropology at UBC in an article about family-friendly culture activities for the summer.

The article mentioned that visitors can learn about B.C.’s First Nations and discover the area’s history as a military installation.