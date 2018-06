Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When ya gotta go…

Castanet reported on a joint study between UBC’s Okanagan campus and Interior Health involving people who have experience urinary incontinence.

Darlene Taylor, a UBCO nursing professor, said the medical study on self-screening needs to recruit 26 more participants.