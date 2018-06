Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Canadian Paediatric Society says doctors should offer IUDs as first-line birth control option for young girls

Wendy Norman, a professor and chair of family planning and public health research at UBC, weighed in for a Globe and Mail article about long-acting reversible contraceptives.

She said she and other experts are confused about why a subdermal implant contraceptive is still not available in Canada.