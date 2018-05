Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC expert on electoral reform Business, Law & Society

B.C. will likely hold a referendum in October asking voters if they would like to keep the current first-past-the-post voting system or move to a proportional representation voting system.

A UBC expert is available to comment:

Max Cameron

UBC Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions

Department of Political Science

Cell: 604-786-0992

Email: max.cameron@ubc.ca