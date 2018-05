Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Number of B.C. children on ADHD medication is ‘concerning:’ UBC study

The Globe and Mail reported on research from the UBC Therapeutics Initiative that found the number of elementary school children in B.C. taking stimulant medications for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder is “concerning.”