Will we be prepared for ‘Disease X’ – the next pandemic?

The Globe and Mail published an op-ed by Tom Koch, a professor of medical geography at UBC, about a previously unknown pathogen that is likely to cause the next pandemic.

“The only answer is to assure that public health organizations – from city-health departments to international agencies – have the funding and support they will require to react when Disease X emerges,” he wrote.