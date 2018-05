Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Small communities the happiest places in Canada: Study

CTV mentioned happiness research from UBC and McGill University that found rural Canadians are more satisfied with life than those living in cities.

The happiest Canadian community is in Neebing, Ont., said study co-author John Helliwell, a UBC professor of economics.

