Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Infrastructure contest highlights innovative, future-proof spending ideas

The Globe and Mail mentioned an infrastructure contest proposal from UBC researchers.

Kevin Chen and colleagues suggested that 5G access could be extended to less populated areas with low-Earth orbiting satellites.