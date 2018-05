Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Educational toy aims to help trans youth with gender identity

CTV cited a UBC study in an article about an educational toy used to help with gender identity among trans youth.

The 2015 study found that more than 33 per cent of transgender youth have attempted suicide.