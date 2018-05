Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. marine mammal expert says moving killer whale from Miami a death sentence

CBC interviewed Andrew Trites, the director of UBC’s Marine Mammal Research Unit, about the possibility of moving a captive orca into West Coast waters where it was born.

“I think this could be a very cruel and inhumane thing to do,” he said.