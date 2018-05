Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two of Canada’s biggest provinces feud over pipeline, Trudeau caught in middle

The Washington Post interviewed George Hoberg, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, about the pipeline dispute between B.C. and Alberta.

He said even if the project is approved by the courts, the opposition will remain.